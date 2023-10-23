Details of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami initiation revealed

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: goal.com

DeAndre Yedlin pushed Lionel Messi into his Inter Miami initiation after seeing Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets sing, Edison Azcona has revealed.



The Argentine icon was given no special treatment after completing his stunning move to the United States over the summer. He was followed to Florida by former Barcelona team-mates Busquets and Alba, with the star trio having to dust off their vocal chords before taking in a first away game with their new employers.



Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was happy to play along, with USMNT defender Yedlin ensuring that he did not avoid taking the microphone despite being a famously shy character. Inter Miami midfielder Azcona has told Infobae: “He sang at a dinner for us on the first trip he had with the team.



DeAndre Yedlin and Victor Ulloa were in charge of encouraging him. They were saying that they had to sing and joking. First, Jordi went to sing, Sergio also and Leo went last.”



Azcona, who hails from the Dominican Republic, admits that he is still pinching himself at playing alongside all-time great Messi in Miami. He added: “Since I was little, I have always said that a dream of mine was to play with Messi, and I finally have this opportunity to share a dressing room, train with him and have that experience of being on the same team. It is a dream come true.”



While starting to feel more comfortable in Messi’s presence, Azcona has not yet struck up the courage to ask for a photo with the World Cup winner. He added on wanting a memento that will stand the test of time: “I haven't asked for it yet , but I want it soon. Why didn't I ask for it? I don't know... At first, I didn't want to bother him with it when he came to the team and I didn't ask him for it yet.”