Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Derrick Sasraku advice Kotoko players need confidence for ES Setif game

Ghanaian striker, Derrick Sasraku

Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku has charged players of Asante Kotoko to have confidence ahead of their clash against ES Setif in the playoffs of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Ghana Premier League giants after their elimination from the CAF Champions League have now dropped to the final qualification round to the group stage of the Confederations Cup competition.



On Friday afternoon, the Porcupine Warriors club were drawn against the Algerian club and will now have to prepare for what will be a tough two-legged tie.



Speaking to Ashh FM on the upcoming tie, Derrick Sasraku who faced ES Setif during his time at Aduana Stars has urged the players of Asante Kotoko to be full of determination before going into the game.



“They should be mentally though because team Asante Kotoko is a big club like. When you travel to the North Africans they always mentioned the name Asante Kotoko. It is a big club and they are scared of the team. The players must have confidence, self-determination that they are going there to win and not draw or lose,” Derrick Sasraku shared.



The KF Tirana forward continued, “Then another advice to Asante Kotoko players is that they shouldn't think about officiating or put their mind on officiating".