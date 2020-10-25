Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Derrick Okraku appointed new Dreams FC head of communications

Young law student Derrick Okraku has been named the new head of communications for Dreams FC following the departure of Henry Asante.



The position has been vacant since Henry Asante was appointed the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association in February this year.



The club on Friday announced new changes to their managerial structure with Derrick Okraku as the new head of communications.



Until his appointment, he was the club’s Corporate Affairs Manager.



A club statement read:



As part of the club’s recent reforms in the management structure, the Board of Dreams Football Club has named Derrick .A. Okraku as the new head of the club’s communication wing, Dreams Media.



Okraku fills the role which has been vacant for some time now following the appointment of the former Communication Director Henry Asante Twum as the new Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association.



Since his appointment in 2015, Okraku acted as deputy head of the department while doubling as Corporate Affairs Manager.



The creative Okraku’s ability to lead the media team can’t be questioned and the board believes with his worth of knowledge the Dreams FC brand will see incredible growth.

