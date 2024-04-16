Derrick Kohn grabs assist as Galatasaray beats Alanyaspor 4-0 in Turkish Super Lig

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's commanding 4-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday evening.



Kohn, who started the game at the Kırbıyık Holding Stadyumu, showcased his defensive prowess and offensive contributions throughout the full 90 minutes.



Before the clash, the head-to-head record between the teams stood at 5 wins for Alanyaspor, 12 wins for Galatasaray, and 3 draws. However, Galatasaray dominated this encounter, with goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz (56', 72'), Hakim Ziyech (61'), and Mauro Icardi (83').



Kohn's standout moment came in the 72nd minute when he provided a pinpoint assist to Yilmaz for Galatasaray's third goal.



The match also saw a red card for Alanyaspor's Leroy Fer in the 64th minute, tilting the balance in Galatasaray's favor.



Kohn has played seven games, scored once, and assisted once in the Super Lig this season.



Galatasaray will play Pendikspor in their next league game on April 21st.