Derrick Jones scores for Charlotte FC against Cruz Azul

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Derrick Jones scored in Charlotte FC's penalty shootout against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday.



The game ended 0-0 after full-time and added time.



Derrick Jones did not start the game at Toyota Stadium. He came on in the 70th minute to replace Scott Arfield.



Liga MX side Cruz Azul had a lot of possession and shots throughout the game.



In the penalty shootout, Charlotte FC defeated Cruz Azul 4-3. Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood missed their kick for Charlotte FC while Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, and Kevin Castano missed their kicks for Cruz Azul.



Derrick Jones 26, did not miss his kick he was his team's second penalty taker. Fellow compatriots Patrick Agyemang and experienced defender Harrison Afful were unused substitutes for Charlotte FC.



Charlotte FC will play Houston Dynamo FC at home in their next Leagues Cup game. The game will be played on Monday 7th August.