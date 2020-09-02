Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Derick Osei Yaw hits a brace for Oxford United in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian winger, Derick Osei Yaw

French-born Ghanaian winger Derick Osei Yaw scored twice on his unofficial debut for Oxford United in a pre-season friendly.



The League One side held Championship side Brentford FC to a 2-2 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday.



Osei Yaw replaced another Ghanaian player Dan Agyei in the 74th minute to play his first game for his new team.



He scored in the 83rd and 86th minutes to cancel out Brentford's 2-0 lead.



Osei Yaw joined Oxford on a free transfer after parting ways with French club Stade Brest in July.



The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at AS Béziers where he scored once in 7 appearances.



Ghanaian midfielder Tarique Fosu also featured for Brentford in the match.

