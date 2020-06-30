Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Ghana Sports Online

Derek Boateng reveals how Sammy Kuffour prevented players from leaving Ghana camp at 2002 AFCON

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has revealed a huge role Sammy Kuffour played during the team’s campaign at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.



Kuffour weeks ago revealed some “bitter ordeal” the team went through during the tournament.



The ex-Bayern Munich defender who was one of the senior players in the team was conspicuously sacked from camp after he was accused of breaking camp rules and allegedly visiting a night Club, a claim the former Africa Footballer of the year runner-up denied.



In an interview, Kuffour revealed he was ousted from the team’s camp after complaining about the poor living conditions of the players, an assertion Boateng has confirmed revealing how the former AS Roma center-back prevented players from leaving due to the unbearable condition in camp.



“Our worst AFCON experience was at the 2002 in Mali and Sammy Kuffour was a true leader,” Boateng told Starr FM.



“In fact the condition was very bad, the place we slept and the kind of food we ate was so bad.



“He (Sammy Kuffour) was the one who even encouraged some of the players to stay in camp because many had wanted to leave camp in Mali 2002.



“He was always encouraging us and talking to us. He told us we are here for Ghana and that we should forget what we are going through, if not for him most of the players would have left.”



Ghana suffered a quarterfinal exit at the competition after losing 1-0 to rival Nigeria.



Both Sammy Kuffour and Derek Boateng also represented Ghana at the World Cup for the first time in 200

