Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Derek Boateng insists moving to Israel cost him his place in the Black Stars

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng says leaving Sweden to Israel after the 2006 World Cup cost him his place in the Black Stars team.



Boateng left AIK to join Beitar Jerusalem after an impressive World Cup with the Black Stars in Germany.



“After the World Cup, I was expecting that the players who represented the country have to report back to the team but it didn’t happen," he told Joy FM.



"I think we destroy our tournament squad a little too early and we need to try and maintain the same squad for some time so there will be cohesion in the squad," he continued.



"I saw that after the tournament, I moved to Israel but people were expecting me to move to any of the top leagues in Europe. And that was the era where most of our players were playing in the top-flight leagues.



"But I think moving to Israel was the reason why the coach dropped me because I don’t see why he should drop me”.



The 37-year old has hanged his boots after an illustrious career that spanned almost 17 years, playing 40 times for the Black Stars.





