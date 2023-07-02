Derek Boateng attributes poor performance of national team to GFA

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng believes the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must be blamed for the poor performance of the various national teams.



Under the Kurt Okraku's led administration, the various national team have struggled to perform in recent times.



Only the Black Satellites (U-20 AFCON 2021) and Black Princesses (WAFU B Girl’s Cup of Nations) have chalked successes with the majority of the teams hitting a snag in numerous competitions.



The Black Stars, the Black Galaxies and the CHAN team all exited at the group phase at their various tournaments.



The latest was the Black Meteors who exited the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Guinea which saw them finish third in Group A.



And according to Boateng who played for the youth teams of Ghana before being promoted to the Black Stars attributed the lack of success to the FA interfering in the works of coaches.



“The FA owns a lot of players in the national teams and that’s why we don’t perform,” the former Black Stars midfielder told Accra-based Joy FM.



“When CK [Akonnor] was there, the FA were telling him the kind of players he should call and when things didn’t go well they kicked him out.”



Ghana’s failure to advance from the group stage of the U-23 AFCON means they will also miss out on a place at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.



The Black Meteors last played at the competition in 2004 when it was held in Greece.