Deputy Sports Minister, GFA visit Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Ansah and a delegation from the Ghana Football Association paid their condolences to the family of the late Christian Atsu.



The delegation from the GFA led by Nana Oduro Sarfo, included Alex Asante, Henry Asante Twum among others.



The GFA seized the opportunity to donate 50 cartons of water to the family and sign the book of condolence opened for the late Black Stars player.



According to the delegation, plans are being made to visit to the seat of government to officially inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the death of Christian Atsu.



The visit by the Deputy Sports Minister and GFA comes after some former players of the Black Stars visited the family to pay tributes to the family of Atsu.



Background about Atsu



Christian Atsu was found dead in the debris of his apartment in Hatay, Turkey, where the earthquake massively hit on Sunday, February 6, 2023.



His death was later announced to the world which threw the family and the entire football world into a state of mourning.



The body of Christian Atsu after it was retrieved from the site of his apartment was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before it was transported to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.







