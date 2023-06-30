Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie details why Ghana can't win U-23 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Sports Minister Evance Opoku Bobie has admitted that the Black Meteors are way below the level of a trophy-winning side.



The minister who is with the team in Morocco at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations said Ghana's 5-1 defeat to the host nation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, is a result of the North African's investment to develop their football.



Bobbie ascribed that Ghana football is in decline and that flaws are visible, but the public are desperate for a trophy.



"Where our soccer has reached, everyone knows we have a lot of problems. I will admit. We are hungry for the cup but if you don't have a solid team how do you win the cup? So we have had discussions and we will hold a meeting with FA when we get home. We have to have a discussion in Ghana involving all stakeholders and all the players in the sports industry. We need to have a sit-down and have a detailed discussion, including the ministry, the FA, the Sports journalist, and everyone in the industry so that we can figure out a way (to solve the issues)," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



He further shared his experience following a visit to Morocco's national team facilities dubbed the Kings Sports Complex and questioned how the Meteors would win the trophy without doing through a proper project and structure.



"I had the privilege to visit the Kings Sports Complex. It is a solid, massive infrastructure. The young ones that beat us 5-1 were there. They camp the national teams there, U-17 has their hotel, U-20, and so on. So I realized that the result they got against us is because of what they have done over there...At the moment, the country wants a cup but how do you get the cup without proper preparation and a solid foundation? How? So what I will tell the people who are hungry for Cup is that the preparation to win the Cup is very weak," he added.



Ghana are on the brink of an early group-stage exit from the 2023 U-23 AFCON and will need a win in their last group game against Guinea on Friday, June 30, 2023, to advance to the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, Guinea, who are tied on the same points with Ghana - 4 points each, will be aiming for at least a draw to progress on goal difference.



Ghana are on a hunt for Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification to end their almost 2-decade chase.



