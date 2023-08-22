Departed Asante Kotoko attacker Dickson Afoakwa expresses gratitude to club’s supporters

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

A former Asante Kotoko attacker Dickson Afoakwa has sent his heartfelt appreciation to the club’s supporters following his departure from the team.



Dickson Afoakwa’s exit from the club was officially announced by the management on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, along with acknowledgments for his contributions during his two-year tenure, alongside Mohammed Alhassan, Charles Owusu, and Samuel Boateng.



“Difficult to find the right words for this. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am so pleased to be part of this incredible success we had together during the last 2 years in good and bad times never will I forget this. Thank you. Fabulous,” he tweeted.



After a successful trial period, the 25-year-old joined the Reds as a free agent in 2021, showcasing his impressive skills that captured the attention of the technical staff.



His notable performance led to a three-year contract offer as he aimed to rejuvenate his career.



However, despite his initial promise, Afoakwa faced challenges securing a consistent spot in the starting line-up, ultimately resulting in his departure from the squad through mutual agreement.



During the 2021/22 season, Afoakwa played a pivotal role in helping the Ghanaian powerhouse break their trophy drought by clinching the Ghana Premier League title.



Over the course of two seasons, Afoakwah made 25 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors.



Check the tweet below:





