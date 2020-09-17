Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Dennis Osei dreams of playing for South Korea ahead of Ghana

A young Ghanaian footballer, Dennis Osei has said that he dreams of becoming the first naturalized player for the South Korea national team.



Osei, who is currently part of the Kyemyung High School Soccer Team moved to South Korea permanently at the age of 7 and has lived there all his life.



The youngster will be eligible to attain the Korean citizenship once he reaches the legal age which is 19.



Dennis Osei is rated as one of the fastest high school soccer players in Korea at the moment.



The 17-year-old was the top scorer in the Gyeongsang Province Weekend League last year.



Dennis Osei aims to become a famous footballer in future.



"I want to become a great soccer player who is famous and also to win Ballon d'Or in the future," he told Arirang News TV.



Osei said he would prefer to become the first footballer to play for the South Korean national team through naturalization than to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



"People say I'm almost a Korean person and I agree to that because I have lived here for so long and have also learned everything about Korea. I would prefer playing for Korea than to play for Ghana."

