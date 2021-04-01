Dennis Dowouna to return to Skenderbeu starting line-up after injury recovery

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Dowouna is expected to return to action this weekend in the Albanian top-flight with Skenderbeu after recovering from injury.



Dowouna missed Skenderbeu's last game - which ended in a 2-1 win against Apolonia Fier - before the international break due to injury.



It was the first game he had missed this season for Skenderbue since he made his debut on November 4.



But, the talented midfielder should be available for the clash with Kukesi on Sunday.



Dowouna, signed from Ghanaian second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jet, has become a key player for Skenderbeu.



The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances, playing in different roles such as attacking midfield, defensive midfield and right-wing and has scored one goal.