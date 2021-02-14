Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dennis Dowouna reaches 20 appearances for Skenderbeu in Albania

Ghana international Dennis Dowouna

Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Dowouna played his 20th game for Albanian top-flight side KF Skenderbeu.



The central midfielder, who has been tipped for greater heights, lasted 90 minutes for Skenderbeu who lost 2-0 to KF Teuta on Friday night.



It was his 20th appearance for Skenderbeu, having been at the club for five months.



He joined them from Ghanaian second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets and has established himself as an important player.



He made his debut on October 11, three days after completing the move. Dowouna impressed and has missed just one game - in Albanian Cup.



In the league, the 20-year-old has featured in every single game.



Dowouna has played in many positions including defensive midfield, left-wing, right-wing, and attacking midfield this season.



He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.