Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dennis Dowouna apologises to Skenderbeu fans after heavy defeat in Albania

Ghana international Dennis Dowouna

Ghanaian midfielder, Dennis Dowouna was left disappointed after Skenderbeu suffered a heavy defeat in the Albanian top-flight over the weekend.



Skenderbeu was hammered by FK Kukesi at home last Saturday, with Dowouna lasting 82 minutes.



Speaking to Ghanaosccernet.com from his base in Albania, Dowouna expressed disappointment in the outcome of the match.



He said: "It was a difficult match and am disappointed with the result because we did our best. Unfortunately, it was not enough to secure us the points and we have to go back to the drawing board."



"Our next game is against a good side [Tirana]. We will work hard to earn a good result away from home."



Dowouna is in his debut season in Europe and is having a great time.



Skenderbeu has played 17 games this season and Dowouna has been used in all.



In total, he has played 1418 minutes.