Dennis Appiah named in Ligue 2 team of the week

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has been named in Sofascore's Ligue 2 team of the week for his outstanding performance against Angers in match week 12.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Saint-Etienne seven wins, Angers two wins, and five draws.



Dennis Appiah helped Saint Etienne secure a 2-0 win against Angers on Monday evening.



The away side had more possession while Saint Etienne had more shots on target.



Appiah started the game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The two superb goals were scored by Ibrahim Sissoko and Léo Pétrot for ASSE in the intense encounter. Mathieu Gafaro assisted Ibrahim Sissoko's goal.



The 31-year-old has made 12 appearances and assisted two goals in Ligue 2 this season. Appiah joined Saint Etienne during the winter transfer window from Ligue 1 side Nantes.



Second-place Saint Etienne will take on sixteen-place Paris FC in their next league game on Saturday 4th November.