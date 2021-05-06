Dennis Appiah confident about Nantes FC relegation survival

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is confident his side Nantes FC can survive relegation in the French Ligue 1 at the end of the season.



The Canaries currently occupy 18th position on the standings with 34 points after 35 matches despite recording victories in their last two games against Strasbourg and Brest.



The 28-year-old hopes that his team will continue on its good momentum in order to escape relegation.



“It's good to finally have two consecutive successes. It is never easy outside, but better late than never. It was a good time to continue to live and to hope.”



“We rode the confidence from the last game. We won in Strasbourg when we were down 1-0. We have found the mental resources to come back and impose ourselves on it”



“We have worked confidently all week. And then we have capabilities, they never left”



“We are trying to work. We know we have a technical quality and good ballplayers,” he said.



Nantes will play Bordeaux in week 36 of the league on Saturday.



Appiah has featured 19 times for the side in the ongoing season.



