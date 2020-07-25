Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Denis Suarez reveals how he tried to convince Eddie Nketiah to join Celta Vigo

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez says he was so impressed with Eddie Nketiah he tried to get him to sign for Celta Vigo during the January transfer window



Nketiah joined Leeds United last summer on a season-long loan from Arsenal but failed to see out that time.



Four months into his stint at Elland Road, the Gunners decided to pull the plug on the loan deal after the Ghanaian failed to churn out regular playing time.



The 22-year-old only made two starts in his 17 appearances for the LilyWhites before returning to the Emirates Stadium.



Since returning back to Arsenal, Nketiah has seen regular minutes under Mikel Arteta and is beginning to show some promise. It’s been a two-way battle for the forward role between himself and Alexandre Lacazette.



Upon hearing Nketiah was set to leave Leeds, Suarez who plays for Celta Vigo claims he immediately tried to convince the powers at his club to snap up the budding frontman.



"Eddie Nketiah. In fact, I remember talking to Antonio Chaves, Celta's Sporting Director, and telling him that there was a very promising striker coming through at Arsenal," Suarez told Onefootball.com



"He went on loan to Leeds but things didn't work out. And I said if he wanted a striker, he should call him.



"Now he's slowly becoming a regular even if not as a starter, he's having minutes to make an impact.



"It seems like he could be important in the coming years at Arsenal and they should take care of him because he is very talented."

