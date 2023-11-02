Denis Odoi scores for Club Brugge in 6-0 mauling of Beerschot

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge on Wednesday night and scored to help the team defeat Beerschot KV 6-0 in the Belgian Beker van Belgie.



The Black Stars defender started for his team today in the Round 32 encounter of the domestic cup competition in Belgium.



The experienced defender had a very good game in the first half as he assisted and scored one goal.



Denis Odoi netted his goal in the 30th minute after playing a key role in his team’s first two goals.



Thanks to other goals from Igor Thiago, Hugo Vetlesen, and a brace from Hugo Vetlesen, Club Brugge cruised to a big win over Beerschot at the end of the one-sided contest.



Courtesy of the victory, Ghana’s Denis Odoi, and his Club Brugge side are through to the Round 16 stage of the Belgian Beker van Belgie.



The defender is hoping to hit top form to be part of the Black Stars squad for the November international break.