Denis Odoi on target for Club Brugge as Belgian giants maul KFC Heist 22-0

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge on Wednesday when the team whipped KFC Heist 22-0 in a club friendly.



The veteran Black Stars defender is back at his club as the side prepares for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Today, Club Brugge engaged KFC Heist in one of a number of friendly matches to be played as part of pre-season training.



Throughout the exercise, Denis Odoi and his teammates dominated the lower-tier club and scored 22 goals.



The Black Stars defender was among the scorers as he found the back of the KFC Heist net in the 63rd minute.



Club Brugge attacker Roman Yaremchuk got the most goals in the friendly with his six goals hurting the opponent to the core.



Nascimento Rodriguez, Olsen, and Varmant scored three goals each during the friendly as well.



Denis Odoi and his Club Brugge teammates enjoyed today’s friendly and will hope to do well in upcoming friendlies as preparations continue ahead of the start of the Belgian Pro League.