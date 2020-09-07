Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Democracy has won – Fred Pappoe on new emolument structure for GFA Exco

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe

Following the approval of the new emolument structure, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has been criticized for being insensitive to the needs of the association.



Critics argue that for an association that is financially not sound, allocating such amount for the 12-member council is not prudent.



But Fred Pappoe, a former vice president of the association has called for an end to such talks.



He commended the Exco for not taking a unilateral decision by imposing the salary on themselves but went through due process.



Papsey as he is known noted that a democratic precedent has been set and the FA deserves commendations.



The Great Olympics Chief urged the few disgruntled members to accept the decision of the majority of the members.



“We must accept that in a Democracy, when the majority approves something, no matter what you think about it, you must learn to accept it and move on.



“I will say it is a win for football democracy, so we must learn to live with it.” He concluded.



The new arrangement will see the GFA President bag GH¢12,000 as monthly allowance with his vice and other members receiving GHC¢7,000 and GH¢4,000 respectively.



The new emolument structure brings an end to the payment of ex-gratia for Exco members which was the norm under Kwesi Nyantakyi.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.