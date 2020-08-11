Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Delay in camping is due to coronavirus protocols - Yusif Basigi

The head coach of the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi

The head coach of the Black Princesses team, Yusif Basigi has disclosed that the team is yet to begin its preparations ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau due to the Coronavirus protocols being put in place by the authorities.



The national U-17 male and female teams, the U-20 team, the Black Princesses were given the green light by the government last month to begin preparations ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.



The teams were expected to begin camping ahead of their respective games but reports gathered indicate that the players are being tested for Coronavirus before camping begins.



According to Yusif Basigi, he is expecting his team to assemble in camp by the close of this week.



“We have not been able to go to start camping yet due to the safety measure being put in place by the Ghana Football Association as instructed by the government”, he said in an interview.



“I cannot tell when we will be given the go-ahead to be at camp but I am hopeful by the close of this week something positive will come up. The players are all going to be tested before we begin preparations, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“For now, we have asked all the players to train on their own even before we resume camping”, he added.

