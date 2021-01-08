Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Defender Stephan Ambrosius extends deal with Hamburg

Ghanaian defender, Stephan Ambrosius

German lower-tier side Hamburg have officially signed Stephan Ambrosius on a contract extension.



The 22-year-old has seen his importance grow in the team this season and garnered interest among other clubs in Europe.



After seeing him make strides, the club pushed for the extension and got it done. It is a three-year deal.



Ambrosius stated his excitement after signing the deal.



'I am very happy that the negotiations have now been brought to a conclusion and that I will stay with HSV It was always my dream to play in the Volksparkstadion. Thanks to the experience I gained, I was able to swap the initial excitement for great joy in the game. I always try to give 100 percent and want to motivate my teammates with it. In the future I would like to continue my development and play successful football with the team, " Ambrosius told the club's official website.



"Stephan has developed an important role in our professional squad over the past few months. He fought his way back after his cruciate ligament injury and made great development. It is always nice for HSV when players from their own offspring play in the Volksparkstadion. That's why we're happy that Stephan will stay with us in the long term," the club's Sporting director Mutzel said after the deal was completed.



Ambrosius is eligible to feature for the Black Stars should he wish to switch allegiances. He has played for the German youth sides.