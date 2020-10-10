Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Nicholas Opoku picks up injury in Ghana defeat against Mali

Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku picked up an injury in Ghana's 3-0 defeat against Mali in international friendly on Friday.



The 22-year-old picked up the knock in the first half when he clashed with Malian player.



He looked in so much pain at first but forced himself to continue playing until the 63rd minute.



Opoku limped off the field when he was replaced by Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo.



The GFA is expected to communicate the extent of the injury soon. But it looks like a serious injury.



He could miss Black Stars next friendly game against Qatar on Monday.

