Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Nicholas Opoku heads in debut Ghana goal

France-based defender Nicholas Opoku scored his international goal for Ghana on Sunday, 28 March 2021, as the Black Stars played Sao Tome and Principe in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Amiens SC player jumped high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.

Opoku was making his 11th appearance for Ghana since earning his debut call-up in 2017 for the qualifiers to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was then playing with Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

The former Ghana youth international was sold to Tunisian side Club Africain where he got transferred to Italian Serie A side Udinese.

