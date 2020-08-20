Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Defender Musah Nuhu begins pre-season training with FC St. Gallen 1879

Ghana defender Musah Nuhu has resumed training with Swiss club FC St. Gallen as they begin preparations ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign.



St. Gallen commenced their pre-season training on Wednesday 19 August 2020 as Nuhu joined the rest of his teammates to prepare towards the new season.



Comprehensive medical check was conducted to ensure all that the players are free from the novel Coronavirus.



St. Gallen will face Austria Lustenau on Friday in their first pre-season friendly.



They have also lined up friendlies with German sides SC Freiburg and FC Heidenheim.



Nuhu, 23, spent most of last season on the sidelines with a long term injury which saw him made only four appearances in Swiss league.



The highly rated central defender will be hoping to earn a starting role in the team when the season starts.

