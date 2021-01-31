You are here: HomeSports2021 01 31Article 1168288

Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Musah Mohammed signs for Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor

Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor has signed Ghana youth international, Musah Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghanaian defender put pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half-year deal with Ankaraspor.

The centre-back has been transferred by Sunyani-based Division Two side Bectero FC.

Musa Mohammed moved to Turkey last year and trained with the U-19 sides of Fenerbache and Antalayspor.

The 19-year-old was a member of the 2019 Ghana U-17 national team.

