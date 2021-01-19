Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Leroy Kwadwo joins Dynamo Dresden on loan

Left-back, Leroy Kwadwo

German-born Ghanaian left-back, Leroy Kwadwo, has joined Bundesliga III side, Dynamo Dresden, on loan till the end of the season.



The 24-year-old joins Dresden from Bundesliga II side Würzburger Kickers with the former having the option of making the move a permanent one at the end of the season.



“With Leroy we are signing a player who, as a left-back, has speed, athleticism and straightforwardness in his game. He was an integral part of the Würzburg promotion team, which made it into the 2nd Bundesliga last season. With the commitment of a new left-back, who can also come as a central defender for use, we respond to the all likelihood several months lasting downtime by Chris Leo, "said Dynamo Sports Managing Director Ralf Migne.



Kwadwo successfully completed his medical check at the Carl Gustav Carus University Hospital in Dresden, which is mandatory for every newcomer, and joins the team’s training immediately.



“I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me when moving to Dresden this winter. I'm looking forward to the task and, as part of the team, I want to help us achieve our goals in the coming months. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those responsible for the Würzburger Kickers who did not put any obstacles in my way with this change and who made the transfer possible,” said Leroy Kwadwo.



