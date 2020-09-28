Defender Lamine Moro scores to power Young Africans SC to victory

Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian defender, Lamine Moro was on target for the second time this season in the Tanzania Premier League this weekend.
Young Africans SC were 1-0 victors over Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday, September 27.
Moro, who was named as captain for the fixture scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute heading home a corner from Angolan midfielder Carlinhos do Carmo.
This is the second time the duo have combined to clinch victory for the Tanzanian giants.
Moro also headed in a corner from Carlinhos when they beat Mbeya City 1-0 few weeks ago.
The central defender has now scored twice in four games for Young Africans in the Tanzanian top-flight.
Striker Michael Sarpong also featured for the Yellow and Greens.
