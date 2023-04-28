You are here: HomeSports2023 04 28Article 1757027

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Kevin Danso set for big summer transfer after top displays for RC Lens

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso has attracted interest from a lot of clubs in Europe and is set to be on his way out of RC Lens.

Information gathered in the past month indicates that the full-back is wanted by several top clubs in the Italian Serie A.

European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that as many as three Serie A clubs want to secure the signature of the highly-rated defender.

Besides the Italian clubs, it is understood that teams in the Spanish La Liga and English Premier League are set to battle for the services of the defender in the summer transfer window.