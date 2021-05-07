Defender Joseph Aidoo a doubt for Villarreal clash

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo is a doubt for the clash between Celta Vigo and Villarreal in La Liga due to fitness problems.



He was recently allowed to train in the team's facilities but he trained outside the group.



Due to this, he only has a slight chance of featuring for the team against Villarreal. The same can be said for his teammate, Iago Aspas.



Aidoo did not feature for the Black Stars in 2021 during the AFCON qualifiers due to COVID-19 restrictions. He will be hoping to get back to full fitness and make an impact for his club.



He is deemed a key player for both club and country due to his quality.