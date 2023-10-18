Defender Jerome Opoku debuts for Ghana in friendly against USA

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Jerome Opoku makes his debut for Ghana in the international friendly game against the USA at the GEODIS Park.



Ghana Football Association handed a late call-up to England-born Jerome Opoku on Wednesday, October 11th.



The 24-year-old centre-back was drafted in to replace injured Alexander Djiku.



Opoku joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Arouca on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract on 24 June 2022. He previously played for Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, and Vejle on loan.



On 14 September 2023, Opoku signed a one-year contract extension with Arouca, until 2026.



Currently on loan at İstanbul Başakşehir in Turkey from Portuguese side Arouca, the former Fulham defender adds his prowess to the team.



This season, he has featured in four league games for both Basaksehir and Arouca, scoring a goal for the Turkish club. He scored against Gaziantep in the 3rd minute.



Ghana was beaten 2-0 in the first international friendly game against Mexico in North Carolina.