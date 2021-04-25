Defender Ibrahim Yaro picks MOTM in Kotoko-Medeama clash

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Medeama defender Ibrahim Yaro was the star of the day as the Mauves and Yellows beat Kotoko to go top of the league.



The Porcupine Warriors went ahead through captain Emmanuel Gyamfi before Medeama pulled off a comeback through goals from Prince Opoku Agyemang and Richard Boadu to seal the victory.



Yaro was phenomenal throughout the game as he marshalled the Medeama rearguard to stifle the Kotoko attack.



The home side threw everything to wrestle something from the game but Yaro’s stalwart performance at the back was enough to prevent Kotoko from grabbing a goal.



The win takes Medeama top of the table whilst Kotoko drops to second place.