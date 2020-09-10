Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Ampem Dacosta not bitter about Asante Kotoko sack

Dacosta joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 on a three-year deal

Defender, Ampem Dacosta, has taken his exit from Asante Kotoko on the chin but suspects he was deliberately hounded out.



Dacosta, 22, who joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 on a three-year deal has had his contract terminated.



The former Karela United captain failed to settle and was once linked with a move to Legon Cities but that could not materialize.



"I'm not perturbed by Kotoko's decision to terminate my contract because there are many who sought for this opportunity I had, I will focus on what is ahead of me," Dacosta told Kumasi FM.



"I have always loved the club and I never disappointed anytime I was called to duty. I will never give up.



"I want to emphasize that, my contract was not terminated on performance basis. The records are there to prove it but I believe it is the will of God. Someday the truth will be revealed.



"I thank all the fans for the support they gave me," he added.

