Defender Abdul Mumin not pertubed with delayed Black Stars call up

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Vitoria Guimares defender, Abdul Mumin Suleman has said he is interested in his development than focusing on earning a call up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



The 20-year-old has cemented his place following his move from FC Nordsjaelland to the Portuguese side.



Mumin has made 21 appearances this season for the side.



According to him, despite the lure of the national team, he is more focused on taking his game to the next level.



“My focus is not really on the national team, I just focus on the aspects of my game that I need to improve," he told Citi TV.



“If I look at my development 2-3 years ago, nobody was talking about me and I just focused on the development and now people are talking about me."



“So I don’t really look at the National team, of course, it is every Ghanaian player’s dream to represent the country."



“For me, my focus is to develop my game to the next level and reach my potential."



“If the time is right and I’m given a call-up, it will be a pleasure and honour to represent my country,” he added.