‘Defeat to Accra Lions painful’ - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has described his side’s defeat to Accra Lions on Saturday in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League round 11 as painful.



The Royals conceded three goals after the 75th minute to lose 3-1 in Sogakope for their fourth loss of the campaign.



The Ghana Premier League-winning coach with Asante Kotoko says conceding three goals for the first time as a Legon Cities coach is not something he can be proud of.



“Yes, it’s a painful defeat because we had our moments today but well we just have to keep working hard and go match after match,” he said after the game.



“It’s not a record that I will like to hear but this is the first time I lost a game as Legon Cities coach by conceding three goals.”



“We just have to make sure we return to winning ways as soon as possible and keep that mentality.”



Next up for the Royals is a home tie against Dreams FC on Thursday, January 12.