Dede and I will stay committed to Black Stars until the end - Jordan Ayew assures Ghanaians

Amid questions about their commitment to the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew, the younger of the two Ayew brothers currently in the Black Stars, has assured the country of their dedication to the course of the national team.



Jordan and his brother, Dede Ayew, who serves as the team's captain, have been vehemently criticized, and accused of prioritizing personal glory over the team's success.



The criticism intensified after Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a section of Ghanaians alleging that the Ayew brothers, particularly, Andre, were chasing personal glory at the tournament.



Speaking ahead of Ghana’s friendly match against Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Jordan Ayew maintained that he and his brother will stay committed to the Black Stars until they hang their boots.



“God has allowed us to represent Ghana the best way possible. We are committed till the end. For us, it’s always an honour to represent and we will always fight for our colours,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by 3Sports.



Andre Ayew, who made his Ghana debut in 2007, has played 119 games for the Black Stars and is currently the Ghanaian with the most games in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Jordan Ayew, on the other hand, made his debut in 2010 and has featured in over 90 matches for Ghana.



The two brothers were in action for Ghana in the friendly match against Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



While Jordan Ayew started the game, scored and assisted, his elder brother, Andre Ayew enjoyed the last twelve minutes of regulation time.



