Dede, Salis, Partey to start: Black Stars' probable line up to face Portugal

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is set to name a strong line up for Ghana's World Cup Group F opener against Portugal on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.



Otto Addo, who often causes a shock with his line ups, can not afford to take any more risks than to field his strongest team against the toughest opponent in the group.



Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Kudus Mohammed are all expected to start.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi could start in goal, behind a back four of Dennis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, and Baba Rahman.



In Otto Addo's 4-2-3-1 formation, Thomas Partey is expected to play alongside Salis Samed in the double pivot while Kudus Mohammed operates behind Inaki Williams up front.



On the wings, Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew are expected to occupy the wings with Dede occasionally rotating with Inaki.



Ghana's probable line up to face Switzerland



Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Thomas Partey, Salis Samed; Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams.





