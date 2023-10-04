Dede Ayew dropped as Chris Hughton names Black Stars squad for USA, Mexico friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has been dropped from Chris Hughton's squad to face USA and Mexico in the international break.



Andre together with Jonathan Sowah, Baba Rahman, and Baba Idrissu are the five players dropped from the squad that faced Central African Republic and Liberia in the previous international break.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Tariq Lamptey make their return to the 23-man squad.



Ghana ended the last international break with two wins in two games and hope to continue their form as they face Mexico on October 15, and the USA on October 18, 2023.



The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium before playing USA at the Geodis Park.



Chris Hughton's side has not lost a game since their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





