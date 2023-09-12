You are here: HomeSports2023 09 12Article 1842875

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dede Ayew benched again as Chris Hughton names Black Stars line up to face Liberia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Black Stars Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has named his named his lineup to face Liberia in an international friendly.

Andre Dede Ayew starts from the bench as well as deputy skipper Jordan Ayew as Alexander Djiku takes captain responsibility in the game.

Chris Hughton has made eight changes in the lineup that started against Central Africa Republic in Kumasi.

Manaf Nurudeen starts in the post along with a defense line of Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku, and Medeama's Fatawu Hamid in a 3-back system.

Baba Idrissu and Edmund Addo will be at the base of the midfield while Ernest Nuamah and Mohamed Kudus will be on the flanks.

Antoine Semenyo will lead the attack. The game is set for 16:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Full probable lineup

Manaf Nurudeen

Kingsley Schindler

Alexander Djiku

Nicholas Opoku

Joseph Aidoo

Fatawu Hamid

Edmund Addo

Baba Iddrisu

Mohammed Kudus

Ernest Nuamah

Antoine Semenyo



EE/KPE