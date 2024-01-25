Decision to sack Chris Hughton was taken after Ghana's defeat to Cape Verde - Atta Poku alleges

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has claimed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) almost sacked Chris Hughton after the Black Stars' defeat to Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Atta Poku, who travelled with the team to Ivory Coast, the GFA officials allegedly held a long hour meeting after the defeat and decided to axe the manager but had strong opposition from the government.



Giving an account of Sompa FM, he said the Irish manager was recommended by the government and thus the FA struggled to show him the exit door despite poor results.



"The Black Stars coach was sacked right after the game against Cape Verde. They held a meeting on Sunday night that entered into Monday. When it was communicated to government officials, they weren't happy so they stopped it.



"Some radical GFA officials alleged that Gabby Otchere-Darko recommended the manager so they can't sack him."



Chris Hughton has eventually been sacked after steering the team to an embarrassing exit from the 2023 AFCON.



The Ghana Football Association officially announced the sacking of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.



Ghana suffered yet another group-stage exit from the AFCON after failing to record a win, losing one and drawing two of their three games.







All you need to know about the verbal attack on Chris Hughton team’s hotel after the Ghana - Cape Verde game.



Repost for everytime to see know clueless this FA. https://t.co/Y63SKJ0mRt pic.twitter.com/0xY60rQoMj — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) January 24, 2024

EE/EK