Decision to refund DK Poison’s $45k is commendable - GBA

World Boxing Champion, D.K. Poison

General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Patrick Johnson has confirmed to Rainbow Sports that the Authority has received a copy of the letter from the presidency approving the refund of $45,000 borrowed from world boxing champion D.K. Poison.



Speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace he said he was hopeful the Ministry of Finance will give the money to the boxer as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He opined the boxer has for several years fought so hard to have his money repaid but all have proven futile.



He said the GBA received the letter from the presidency last week.



Mr. Johnson said it does not matter if the world former boxer does not get an interest on the money but the most important thing is that an approval has been given for the money to be refunded.



President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ministry of Finance to pay back an amount of $45,000 to former Ghanaian World Boxing Champion, D.K. Poison.



It’s reported that D.K Poison borrowed the state $45,000 in 1976 after being persuaded by then Head of State, Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.



The money was used to import mackerel into the country to mitigate the harsh economic conditions in Ghana at the time.



However, all attempts by the former boxer to retrieve his money from the state under successive governments proved futile until president Akufo-Addo finally came to his rescue.



Reacting to this, the GBA’s General Secretary said he is expecting the money would either be paid in cash or into the former world champion’s account.



He disclosed the GBA has for years been petitioning the presidency to refund the money.



He stressed this is no time to think of interest because the refund has been refunded.



"If it were to be him, I will just get my money and move on. I will not think about an interest,” he added.

