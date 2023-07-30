Decision to cancel 2023 GHALCA Top 4 tournament has nothing to do with Kotoko - Kudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo says the decision to cancel this year's Top 4 tournament has nothing to do with Asante Kotoko's decision to opt-out.



Having finished 4th last season, the Porcupine Warriors were expected to compete with Medeama SC who are the champions together with Aduana Stars and Bechem United.



However, due to the ongoing restructuring at the club, Kotoko announced their decision not to compete in the pre-season tournament.



GHALCA on Friday announced that they have cancelled the tournament which was expected to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Speaking in an interview, Mr Fianoo revealed that they had to call off the tournament after their sponsors wanted them to postpone the tournament.



According to him, they thought that it will not be appropriate due to the congested football calendar.



"Our sponsors wanted us to postpone the tournament to allow them to get enough time to work on the money we wanted for the competition but due to the already congested football calendar, we thought it would be wise to cancel the tournament," he told Kumasi-based LUV FM.



"Our decision to cancel the GHALCA Top 4 tournament has got nothing to do with Asante Kotoko," he said.



"Are we saying if Brazil fail to qualify for the World Cup, FIFA will not organize it?" he added.



Meanwhile, clubs are expected to begin pre-season next month for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season that get underway in September.