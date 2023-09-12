Debutant Jonathan Sowah impresses with assist in Ghana's 3-1 win over Liberia

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama star Jonathan Sowah made an impressive impact in his debut for the Ghana national team, registering an assist in the friendly match against Liberia.



Coming off the bench with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Sowah wasted no time, setting up Jordan Ayew for Ghana's third goal in their 3-1 victory.



Sowah showcased his playmaking skills by capitalizing on a pass from his club teammate Hamidu Fatawu and delivering a precise assist to Ayew, who scored from close range.



While he came close to scoring a goal himself with a header from close range that narrowly missed the target, his immediate impact did not go unnoticed.



Captain Andre Ayew's congratulatory gesture to Sowah after his brilliant assist reflects the trust and camaraderie among the players.



Sowah, who was instrumental in Medeama's Ghana Premier League championship last season with 12 goals in 18 games, will be eager for more opportunities to contribute to the national team's success.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below















