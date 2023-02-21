Death has deprived us of our hero – Ada Traditional Council mourns Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ada Traditional Council has said it takes consolation in the fact that the good works and gestures of deceased Ghanaian International footballer Christian Atsu are speaking louder on his behalf all over the world.



The Ada Traditional Council also said it is unfortunate that a 45 seconds earthquake took away the life of the footballer “suddenly.”



In a statement to mourn the death of the footballer who hails from Ada, the Traditional Council encouraged its members “to remain strong” as it would together with the family of the deceased footballer, and the Government “collaborate to ensure” their beloved son of the soil is given a befitting burial.



“Footballers especially the young ones from Ada and Ghana at large are really devastated about the news of your demise and are still struggling to come to terms with the incident,” the statement continued.



It added: “We pray for strength for the family in this difficult moment as we go through this dreary path.”



Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Ghana international who perished in the devastating earthquake in Turkey has arrived home, to a solemn welcome.



The mortal remains touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, 19 February 2023, onboard Turkish Airlines.



The body was received by his family, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku Mantey.



Also present were Members of the Clergy, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, members of the Ghana Supporters Union, other members of government, members of the football fraternity among others.