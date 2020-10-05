Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Deadline Day Live: Partey, Ayew, and Kwadwo Asamoah latest

Some Ghanaian players are likely to make a move in the coming hours

Hello good morning and welcome along to Transfer Deadline Day.



Transfer deadline day - a mad dash for last-minute deals as panic-stricken teams look to bring in reinforcements.



We'll be providing you with all the latest moves across the continent as all the drama unfolds on the final day of the summer transfer window.



Will Manchester United finally land a right winger? Will there be any further business at Tottenham? And will Jorginho be swapping Chelsea for Arsenal?



We'll be giving you the latest updates to those question and more throughout the day, right up until the 11pm deadline.



We are also more interested in the Ghanaian players likely to make a move in the coming hours.







