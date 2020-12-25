Sports News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Dead man's family chases Afriyie Acquah over $49,000 debt; gives him 14 days ultimatum

Ghanaian International Afriyie Acquah

The Family of the late Mark Washington Markuviah is currently chasing Ghanaian football star Afriyie Acquah over some monies owed to the deceased prior to his death



According to a letter from the lawyers of the family sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the Black Stars Midfielder is said to have bought a luxurious Hummer vehicle from Mr. Markuviah and only made a part payment



However, the footballer is said to owe $49,000 as balance which the family expects to be paid to help the family in giving the dead man a befitting burial.



The letter said the Afriyie Acquah has 14-days to settle the debt or face a court action.



But grapevine information indicates that the family for some time now have been on the neck of Afriyie Acquah who has refused to pay the money owed hence the need to bring in Lawyers.



Information available to this website suggests that Afriyie Acquah has sent some insulting audios to the son of the man in question who did not only sell his Hummer to him but also bought his house.



Mark Washington Markuviah according to sources have sold houses and cars to most Ghanaian International footballers in the past with most of them paying back their debt after the man passed on.





