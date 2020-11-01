Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere nets 7th goal of the season in Paide Linnameeskond heavy home win

Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scored his 7th goal of the season for Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Meistriliiga.
Owusu-Sekyere netted one of the goals as Paide whitewash Kuressaare FC 6-2 on Sunday at the Linnastaadion.
Defender Edgar Tur scored a hat trick in the drubbing with Uganda international Lubega Edrisa and Kevin Kauber getting the other goals.
The 20-year-old got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute connecting a pass from Joseph Saliste.
Former Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif also featured for Paide in the fixture.
Owusu-Sekyere takes his goals tally of the season to 7 in 9 matches in the Estonian top-flight.
