Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere nets 7th goal of the season in Paide Linnameeskond heavy home win

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scored his 7th goal of the season

Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scored his 7th goal of the season for Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Meistriliiga.



Owusu-Sekyere netted one of the goals as Paide whitewash Kuressaare FC 6-2 on Sunday at the Linnastaadion.



Defender Edgar Tur scored a hat trick in the drubbing with Uganda international Lubega Edrisa and Kevin Kauber getting the other goals.



The 20-year-old got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute connecting a pass from Joseph Saliste.



Former Ghana U17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif also featured for Paide in the fixture.



Owusu-Sekyere takes his goals tally of the season to 7 in 9 matches in the Estonian top-flight.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.