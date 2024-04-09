Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere named in Chinese Super League team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere has been named in Sofascore's Chinese Super League team of the week.



Owusu-Sekyere scored for Zhejiang Professional in their defeat to Qingdao West Coast in the Chinese Super League at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



This was the first time the teams were playing against each other.



Owusu-Sekyere, who started the game and played the full 90 minutes, was a beacon of hope for Zhejiang in an otherwise disappointing match.



The first goal came in the 30th minute when Nelson da Luz of Qingdao West Coast struck a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Brayan Riascos after a swift counter-attack.



However, Owusu-Sekyere brought Zhejiang back into the game in the 50th minute with a right-footed shot from close range, skillfully assisted by Sun Guowen's header.



Unfortunately, Zhejiang's joy was short-lived as Nelson da Luz scored his second goal in the 66th minute, securing Qingdao's victory.



Owusu-Sekyere has played four games and scored two goals in the 2024 Chinese Super League.



Below is the team of the week:



